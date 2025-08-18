Opendoor Technologies, Inc. OPEN vocal supporter Eric Jackson expressed ambition to create a "mini-Berkshire" for retail investors last Friday. Could the enthusiastic investor be the next Warren Buffett?

"Mini-Berkshire"

In a post on X, Jackson hinted at plans for a future investment opportunity geared toward individual investors.

"I have a plan for a mini-Berkshire that more retail folks can participate in … more to come," Jackson wrote.

The hedge fund manager is referring to Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. BRK BRK, one of the world's largest and most diversified conglomerates headed by Warren Buffett.

A hallmark of Berkshire Hathaway is its focus on long-term value investing, a strategy championed by Warren Buffett and his late partner Charlie Munger. The approach has delivered remarkable returns to Berkshire shareholders, with average annual growth far outperforming the broader stock market for decades.

Jackson has promoted Opendoor with a philosophy similar to Buffett's long-term value investing strategy of buying solid companies at low valuations.

Jackson's reference to a "mini-Berkshire" could imply a vision to build a diversified holding company focused on long-term returns, allowing retail investors a seat at the table that was once accessible only to the elite.

He has estimated Opendoor stock could be valued at $82 per share by 2028, representing nearly 4,000% upside from current levels, based on its forward enterprise value-to-revenue ratio.

While the stock has exhibited wild swings—surging over 800% off its lows and then pulling back—Jackson urged investors to be patient and “sit on your hands.”

"Rome wasn't built in a day, neither were 100-baggers," Jackson cautioned Opendoor investors.

