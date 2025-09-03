Oscar Health Stock Climbs On Reaffirmed Guidance

Oscar Health Inc OSCR traded higher on Wednesday afternoon after the company reaffirmed its fiscal year 2025 sales guidance.

What To Know: At the 2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, Oscar reiterated its expectation for revenue in the range of $12 billion to $12.2 billion, which is above the Wall Street estimate of $11.32 billion.

This news comes on the heels of a strong second quarter, in which revenue rose to $2.86 billion from $2.2 billion in the same period last year, driven by higher membership. The company also recently announced a partnership with grocery chain Hy-Vee to launch a new employer health plan in Des Moines, Iowa.

Despite a second-quarter loss of 89 cents per share, the market has responded positively to the reaffirmed guidance and strategic growth initiatives. Year-to-date, Oscar Health’s stock has gained roughly 28%. The company also projects a 2025 medical loss ratio of 86% to 87%.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge rankings, Oscar Health shows a strong Value score of 72.16, supported by a positive price trend across short, medium and long-term outlooks.

OSCR Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Oscar Health shares closed up 7.61% at $17.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $23.79 and a 52-week low of $11.20.

