What's Going On With Salesforce Stock Wednesday?

Salesforce, Inc. CRM is in the spotlight Wednesday ahead of second-quarter earnings due after the market closes.

What To Know: Analysts expect Salesforce to report second-quarter earnings per share of $2.78 and revenue of $10.13 billion. Salesforce previously guided for second-quarter revenue between $10.11 billion and $10.16 billion.

In the company’s first quarter, Salesforce reported earnings per share of $2.58, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 and revenue of $9.83 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. The company ended the quarter with remaining performance obligations of $29.6 billion, up 12% year-over-year.

Salesforce has a strong history of beating consensus estimates for both earnings per share and revenue, according to Benzinga Pro.

Multiple analysts have raised price targets on Salesforce in recent weeks leading up to earnings, suggesting shares may have more room to run.

Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating on Salesforce on Tuesday and raised the price target from $404 to $405. JMP Securities reiterated an Outperform rating on Salesforce this week and maintained a price target of $430 and Oppenheimer maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $315 to $370.

CRM Price Action: At the time of publication, Salesforce stock was trading 0.91% higher at $255.16, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Salesforce is currently trading below the 50-day moving average of $257.02, indicating a potential resistance level, while the 100-day moving average at $262.82 suggests further resistance above. The stock remains significantly below the 200-day moving average of $290.17, highlighting a longer-term bearish trend. Salesforce has a 52-week high of $369 and a 52-week low of $226.48.

