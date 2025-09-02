Why SoFi Technologies Stock Is Under Pressure Today

SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI shares are trading lower on Tuesday afternoon amid overall market weakness. The decline is mainly affecting growth stocks, which are under pressure from a surge in Treasury yields and investor concerns that high interest rates will hurt future earnings.

What To Know: The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note continued its ascent to around the 4.3% level, a key factor weighing on equities. For growth-oriented companies like SoFi, higher yields can significantly impact their valuation. The intrinsic value of a growth stock is heavily dependent on its expected future cash flows.

When Treasury yields rise, the discount rate used to calculate the present value of these future earnings also increases. This, in turn, reduces the current valuation of the stock, making it less attractive to investors.

As a fintech lender, SoFi’s business model is also sensitive to interest rate fluctuations. While higher rates can translate to better margins on loans, they can also dampen consumer demand for borrowing and increase the risk of defaults.

Furthermore, in a high-yield environment, safer investments like government bonds become more appealing, leading some investors to rotate out of more speculative growth stocks.

The sell-off in SoFi’s stock comes despite the company’s strong recent performance, including a strong second-quarter earnings report.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Despite the market-driven downturn on Tuesday, Benzinga Edge rankings highlight the stock’s powerful underlying metrics, awarding it a Momentum score of 96.89 and a Growth score of 96.44.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SOFI shares are trading lower by 2.49% to $24.91 at publication on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $26.61 and a 52-week low of $6.75.

