- Wall Street down as valuations, fiscal strains and seasonal weakness weighs in, with the Nasdaq 100 down 1.7% and the S&P 500 losing 1.4%.
- The VIX spikes nearly 20% to 19.2, extending a three-day climb as investors sought protection in a volatile September kick off.
Wall Street stumbled on Tuesday, with broad losses by midday in New York as investors turned risk-off amid mounting concerns over lofty valuations, seasonal headwinds and fiscal strains.
The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) — Wall Street's "fear gauge" — surged nearly 20% to 19.2, marking its third consecutive advance.
Major equity benchmarks retreated, led by the Nasdaq 100, which slid 1.7%. The S&P 500 fell 1.4% in its first session of September — historically its weakest month of the year. The Dow lost more than 500 points or 1.1%.
Chipmakers bore the brunt of the sell-off. NVIDIA Corp. NVDA dropped 3.6%, heading for a fourth straight day of losses, the longest skid since March. Arm Holdings plc ARM sank 5%, while ASML Holding NV ASML and Qualcomm Inc. QCOM each lost about 3%.
Fresh economic data added to the gloom. The ISM Manufacturing PMI showed a sixth consecutive month of contraction, highlighting how tariffs, intended to shield the domestic industry, are instead driving up costs and delaying investment.
Safe-haven demand remained strong. Gold hit fresh record highs above $3,500 an ounce, while silver extended its surge past $40. In energy markets, crude oil jumped 2.6% to $65.65 after reports of renewed Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil facilities.
Bond markets also came under pressure. Long-dated yields climbed across advanced economies, with 30-year U.S. Treasuries up five basis points to 4.97% — hovering just below the closely watched 5% mark.
Bitcoin BTC/USD managed to escape the broader sell-off and rose 1.6% to above $110,000.
Tuesday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices ETFs
|Major Indices
|Price
|Chg %
|Dow Jones
|45,038.89
|-1.1%
|Russell 2000
|2,334.30
|-1.3%
|S&P 500
|6,370.68
|-1.4%
|Nasdaq 100
|23,025.76
|-1.7%
According to Benzinga Pro data:
- The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO slipped 1.5% to $584.49.
- The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA fell 1.1% to $451.04.
- The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ sunk 1.7% to $560.
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM fell 1.3% to $232.05.
- The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund XLP outperformed, down 0.3%; the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLB lagged, down 2%.
Stocks On The Move Tuesday
S&P 500’s Top 5 Gainers
|Stock Name
|% Chg
|Ulta Beauty Inc. ULTA
|+6.45%
|Biogen Inc. BIIB
|+3.84%
|Ralph Lauren Corp RL
|+3.36%
|Humana Inc. HUM
|+3.05%
|Newmont Corporation NEM
|+2.59%
S&P 500’s Worst 5 Losers
|Stock Name
|% Chg
|TransDigm Group Inc. TDG
|-7.50%
|Constellation Brands Inc. STZ
|-6.97%
|Kraft Heinz Co. KHC
|-6.96%
|Albemarle Corp. ALB
|-6.45%
|GE Vernova Inc. GEV
|-6.30%
