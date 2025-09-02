Volatile financial chart imposed over a computer screen with different colored lines
September 2, 2025

VIX Jumps 20% As Stocks Slump, Gold Tops Record Highs: What's Moving Markets Tuesday?

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points
  • Wall Street down as valuations, fiscal strains and seasonal weakness weighs in, with the Nasdaq 100 down 1.7% and the S&P 500 losing 1.4%.
  • The VIX spikes nearly 20% to 19.2, extending a three-day climb as investors sought protection in a volatile September kick off.
Wall Street stumbled on Tuesday, with broad losses by midday in New York as investors turned risk-off amid mounting concerns over lofty valuations, seasonal headwinds and fiscal strains.

The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) — Wall Street's "fear gauge" — surged nearly 20% to 19.2, marking its third consecutive advance.

Major equity benchmarks retreated, led by the Nasdaq 100, which slid 1.7%. The S&P 500 fell 1.4% in its first session of September — historically its weakest month of the year. The Dow lost more than 500 points or 1.1%.

Chipmakers bore the brunt of the sell-off. NVIDIA Corp. NVDA dropped 3.6%, heading for a fourth straight day of losses, the longest skid since March. Arm Holdings plc ARM sank 5%, while ASML Holding NV ASML and Qualcomm Inc. QCOM each lost about 3%.

Fresh economic data added to the gloom. The ISM Manufacturing PMI showed a sixth consecutive month of contraction, highlighting how tariffs, intended to shield the domestic industry, are instead driving up costs and delaying investment.

Safe-haven demand remained strong. Gold hit fresh record highs above $3,500 an ounce, while silver extended its surge past $40. In energy markets, crude oil jumped 2.6% to $65.65 after reports of renewed Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil facilities.

Bond markets also came under pressure. Long-dated yields climbed across advanced economies, with 30-year U.S. Treasuries up five basis points to 4.97% — hovering just below the closely watched 5% mark.

Bitcoin BTC/USD managed to escape the broader sell-off and rose 1.6% to above $110,000.

Tuesday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices ETFs

Major IndicesPriceChg %
Dow Jones45,038.89-1.1%
Russell 20002,334.30-1.3%
S&P 5006,370.68-1.4%
Nasdaq 10023,025.76-1.7%
  • The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO slipped 1.5% to $584.49.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA fell 1.1% to $451.04.
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ sunk 1.7% to $560.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM fell 1.3% to $232.05.
  • The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund XLP outperformed, down 0.3%; the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLB lagged, down 2%.

Stocks On The Move Tuesday

S&P 500’s Top 5 Gainers

Stock Name% Chg
Ulta Beauty Inc. ULTA+6.45%
Biogen Inc. BIIB+3.84%
Ralph Lauren Corp RL+3.36%
Humana Inc. HUM+3.05%
Newmont Corporation NEM+2.59%

S&P 500’s Worst 5 Losers

Stock Name% Chg
TransDigm Group Inc. TDG-7.50%
Constellation Brands Inc. STZ-6.97%
Kraft Heinz Co. KHC-6.96%
Albemarle Corp. ALB-6.45%
GE Vernova Inc. GEV-6.30%
