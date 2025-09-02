Wall Street stumbled on Tuesday, with broad losses by midday in New York as investors turned risk-off amid mounting concerns over lofty valuations, seasonal headwinds and fiscal strains.

The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) — Wall Street's "fear gauge" — surged nearly 20% to 19.2, marking its third consecutive advance.

Major equity benchmarks retreated, led by the Nasdaq 100, which slid 1.7%. The S&P 500 fell 1.4% in its first session of September — historically its weakest month of the year. The Dow lost more than 500 points or 1.1%.

Chipmakers bore the brunt of the sell-off. NVIDIA Corp. NVDA dropped 3.6%, heading for a fourth straight day of losses, the longest skid since March. Arm Holdings plc ARM sank 5%, while ASML Holding NV ASML and Qualcomm Inc. QCOM each lost about 3%.

Fresh economic data added to the gloom. The ISM Manufacturing PMI showed a sixth consecutive month of contraction, highlighting how tariffs, intended to shield the domestic industry, are instead driving up costs and delaying investment.

Safe-haven demand remained strong. Gold hit fresh record highs above $3,500 an ounce, while silver extended its surge past $40. In energy markets, crude oil jumped 2.6% to $65.65 after reports of renewed Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil facilities.

Bond markets also came under pressure. Long-dated yields climbed across advanced economies, with 30-year U.S. Treasuries up five basis points to 4.97% — hovering just below the closely watched 5% mark.

Bitcoin BTC/USD managed to escape the broader sell-off and rose 1.6% to above $110,000.

Tuesday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices ETFs

Major Indices Price Chg % Dow Jones 45,038.89 -1.1% Russell 2000 2,334.30 -1.3% S&P 500 6,370.68 -1.4% Nasdaq 100 23,025.76 -1.7% Updated by 12:25 p.m. ET

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO slipped 1.5% to $584.49.

slipped 1.5% to $584.49. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA fell 1.1% to $451.04.

fell 1.1% to $451.04. The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ sunk 1.7% to $560.

sunk 1.7% to $560. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM fell 1.3% to $232.05.

fell 1.3% to $232.05. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund XLP outperformed, down 0.3%; the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLB lagged, down 2%.

Stocks On The Move Tuesday

S&P 500’s Top 5 Gainers

Stock Name % Chg Ulta Beauty Inc. ULTA +6.45% Biogen Inc. BIIB +3.84% Ralph Lauren Corp RL +3.36% Humana Inc. HUM +3.05% Newmont Corporation NEM +2.59%

S&P 500’s Worst 5 Losers

Stock Name % Chg TransDigm Group Inc. TDG -7.50% Constellation Brands Inc. STZ -6.97% Kraft Heinz Co. KHC -6.96% Albemarle Corp. ALB -6.45% GE Vernova Inc. GEV -6.30%

