Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO is pressing ahead with a multi-state expansion, adding new stores and deepening its presence across key regional markets while leaning into community partnerships and value-focused perks for shoppers.

The retailer said it has opened new locations in Boardman, Ohio; Beaufort, South Carolina; and Virginia Beach, Virginia, with eight additional stores slated to debut in fall 2025.

The third-quarter rollout totals 11 sites and is expected to create more than 650 jobs.

Also Read: Expert Outlook: Academy Sports Through The Eyes Of 12 Analysts

The next wave of openings will extend to Rome, Georgia; Cullman, Alabama; Mishawaka, Indiana; Lakeland, Florida; Columbia, Tennessee; Albany, Georgia; Palestine, Texas; and Batesville, Mississippi.

With the latest additions, the company has launched 11 stores so far in 2025 and continues to target 20 to 25 new locations this fiscal year.

The move strengthens the chain's brick-and-mortar footprint across 10 states at a time when value, convenience, and local assortment remain critical to active families and outdoor enthusiasts.

The expansion also underscores the company's hiring plans, with several hundred roles tied to store launches across its operating footprint.

The openings will feature limited-time deals, giveaways, and ribbon-cuttings, as well as local donations.

To support debut events in Ohio, South Carolina, and Virginia, the retailer partnered with community groups including Boardman Township Park, Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation, and Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lowcountry to host back-to-school shopping sprees for local youth.

Stores will carry apparel, footwear, and gear for team sports, camping, hunting, fishing, and outdoor cooking, alongside well-known national labels and private brands such as Magellan Outdoors, Freely, R.O.W., BCG, H2OX, Redfield, and Mosaic.

The company says it will beat competing advertised prices by 5%. Customers using the Academy Credit Card receive an extra 5% off purchases, and newly approved cardholders get $15 off their first transaction.

The myAcademy rewards program offers a 10% welcome discount, a lower free-shipping threshold, personalized offers, faster checkout, and an annual birthday reward.

According to Benzinga Pro, ASO stock has lost over 5.11% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Texas Capital Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF TXSS.

Price Action: ASO shares are trading lower by 1.75% to $52.72 at last check Friday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock