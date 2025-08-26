Expert Outlook: Academy Sports Through The Eyes Of 12 Analysts

Academy Sports ASO has been analyzed by 12 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 4 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $56.25, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $47.00. This current average has increased by 1.5% from the previous average price target of $55.42.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Academy Sports is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $55.00 $50.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $55.00 $43.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $65.00 $58.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Raises Buy $65.00 $60.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Raises Hold $47.00 $45.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $52.00 $55.00 Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $55.00 $60.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $58.00 $60.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $60.00 $60.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Buy $55.00 $60.00 Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Neutral $48.00 $54.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $60.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Academy Sports. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Academy Sports. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Academy Sports compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Academy Sports compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Academy Sports's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Academy Sports's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Academy Sports analyst ratings.

About Academy Sports

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc is engaged in the full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. The company's product categories are outdoors, apparel, sports & recreation, and footwear.

Breaking Down Academy Sports's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Academy Sports faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.94% in revenue growth as of 30 April, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Academy Sports's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.41% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Academy Sports's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.33% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.91%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Academy Sports's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.94, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.