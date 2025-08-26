EchoStar Stock Continues To Rise: What's Driving The Momentum?

EchoStar Corp SATS shares soared during regular trading hours on Tuesday. The stock is continuing to climb in after-hours following reports that Starlink and T-Mobile US Inc TMUS may be interested in a potential deal.

What To Know: Shares of EchoStar, the parent company of DISH Network, surged 70% on Tuesday after AT&T Inc T announced plans to buy spectrum licenses from EchoStar for approximately $23 billion.

After the market close on Tuesday, Semafor reported that Starlink and T-Mobile have also expressed interest in purchasing some or all of EchoStar’s spectrum.

The report indicates that T-Mobile initially became interested in a majority of the company’s licenses after the Federal Communications Commission pressured EchoStar to find a buyer for its spectrum holdings. T-Mobile is reportedly still in talks to purchase some of the licenses that are not part of the deal with AT&T.

“This spectrum sale to AT&T and hybrid MNO agreement are critical steps toward resolving the FCC’s spectrum utilization concerns,” EchoStar co-founder and Chairman Charlie Ergen said on Tuesday.

Starlink was reportedly bidding on part of EchoStar’s spectrum that is thought to be valued at close to $30 billion, but the report indicates that it’s not clear if negotiations between Starlink and EchoStar are ongoing.

SATS Price Action: EchoStar shares closed Tuesday up 70.25%. The stock was up another 8.91% in after-hours, trading at $55.40 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

