What's Going On With Ondas Holdings (ONDS) Stock Tuesday?

Ondas Holdings Inc ONDS shares are trading higher. The company on Tuesday announced a deal to acquire a majority stake in S.P.O Smart Precision Optics.

What To Know: Ondas entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling 51% stake in S.P.O Smart Precision Optics, a manufacturer of advanced precision optical components and systems based in Israel. Financing terms of the deal were not provided.

Ondas said S.P.O Smart Precision Optics is part of a select group of companies with the infrastructure capable of delivering complex military-grade optics that enable the next generation of defense, security and critical infrastructure systems.

“The acquisition of S.P.O. Smart Precision Optics will represent a major step in strengthening Ondas’ leadership in advanced defense technologies,” said Eric Brock, chairman and CEO of Ondas.

“Precision optics are the heart of electro-optical systems, and SPO’s expertise and infrastructure is expected to give us an unparalleled ability to support the critical optical performance required in missile defense and counter-drone systems worldwide.”

How To Buy ONDS Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Ondas Holdings' case, it is in the Information Technology sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

ONDS Price Action: Ondas Holdings shares were up 1.91% at $4.94 at the time of publication Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: katjen/Shutterstock.com