Centrus Energy Stock Is Soaring: What's Fueling The Momentum?

Centrus Energy Corp LEU shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company signed an agreement to explore potential investments to support the expansion of the company’s uranium enrichment plant.

What To Know: Centrus Energy announced that it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power and POSCO International to explore potential expansion investments aimed at deepening U.S.-Korea cooperation on civilian nuclear energy.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and Korea’s Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Kim Jung-kwan attended the signing of the agreement.

“We are proud to be strengthening our relationship with our partners in Korea in support of our work to restore America’s ability to enrich uranium at a large scale,” said Amir Vexler, president and CEO of Centrus Energy.

“This agreement reflects strong demand for a U.S.-owned uranium enrichment capability and another potential avenue for private investment capital to bring added supply diversity and competition to the marketplace – and meet Korea’s need for affordable, reliable fuel supplies for both new and existing reactors.”

Centrus Energy and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power also announced an agreement to increase the supply volume of Low-Enriched Uranium under a previous contract signed in February. The supply commitment is contingent upon Centrus receiving the necessary federal funding to build new LEU production capacity. Centrus said it’s committed to matching federal funds with substantial private capital and utility purchase commitments as part of a public-private partnership.

LEU Price Action: Centrus Energy shares were up 12.90% at $209.18 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

