August 26, 2025

Mohammed bin Salman-Backed Humain Begins Building 100MW AI Data Centers With Nvidia, AMD's Latest Chips

Ananya Gairola
Saudi Arabia's new artificial intelligence company Humain has begun construction of its first large-scale data centers, aiming to power the kingdom's Vision 2030 tech ambitions with chips from U.S. semiconductor giants like Nvidia Corporation NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD.

Humain's Mega Data Centers Coming In 2026

On Monday, Humain CEO Tareq Amin said in an interview that the facilities, located in Riyadh and Dammam, will launch in early 2026 with an initial capacity of 100 megawatts each, reported Bloomberg.

Humain has already secured local regulatory approval to import Nvidia's newest AI chips, likely Blackwell GPUs, with the first shipment of 18,000 chips confirmed as part of a larger agreement to deliver hundreds of thousands of units, the report said.

Partnerships With US Chipmakers

The company, launched in May under the Public Investment Fund and chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is building out AI infrastructure, cloud capabilities and advanced AI models.

Previously, chipmaker AMD also announced a $10 billion collaboration with Humain.

$600 Billion Pledge To US Tech

Humain's launch follows $600 billion in investment commitments announced during President Donald Trump's Gulf tour earlier this year.

At the time, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives said that the deal positions Saudi Arabia "at the front of the line" for global chip access, surpassing nations like China. He called it a "watershed" moment in the intensifying global AI race.

