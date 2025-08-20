What's Going On With CrowdStrike Stock Today?

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD shares are trending Wednesday. Here’s a look at what’s going on.

What To Know: CrowdStrike on Wednesday announced an expanded partnership with Zscaler Inc ZS that aims to deliver enhanced protection across endpoints, users and workloads.

The two cybersecurity companies will integrate their security platforms to provide customers with multi-layered threat protection, improving threat detection accuracy and response times.

“Organizations are moving away from legacy, point product endpoint vendors in search of platform outcomes and elite protection,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike.

“By expanding our partnership with Red Canary and Zscaler, we’re delivering world-class security operations powered by the Falcon platform, Red Canary’s agentic-AI managed endpoint expertise, and Zscaler’s cloud-native zero trust capabilities.”

CrowdStrike is due to report financial results for the second quarter next week. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of 83 cents per share and revenue of $1.15 billion, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.

Last quarter, CrowdStrike missed estimates on the top and bottom lines as revenue grew 20% year-over-year. CrowdStrike guided for second-quarter revenue between $1.145 billion and $1.152 and adjusted earnings of 82 cents to 84 cents per share. The company also raised its full-year guidance.

Benzinga Edge rankings show moderate fundamentals, with Value ranking 8.24/100, Growth ranking 27.64/100 and Momentum ranking 82.67/100.

CrowdStrike shares are down approximately 11% over the past month. The recent volume spike on up days indicates buying interest, while lower volume on pullbacks suggests sellers are losing strength. Wednesday’s trading volume was around 286,000 at publication time versus the stock’s 100-day average of 3.3 million.

Support levels are firmly established around $415 and $410, while resistance is seen at $421 and $425. These levels are critical for traders to watch for potential breakouts or reversals.

CRWD Price Action: CrowdStrike shares were down 1.84% at $410.90 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

