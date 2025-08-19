SoundHound AI (SOUN) Stock Is Plummeting: What's Driving The Action?

Shares of SoundHound AI Inc SOUN are trading lower during Tuesday’s session, despite a lack of any new company-specific catalysts to explain the downturn. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The move follows a period of significant positive news for the voice AI and speech recognition company, which recently posted stellar second-quarter earnings results in early August.

For its second quarter, SoundHound reported sales of $42.68 million, representing a 217% year-over-year increase and beating the consensus estimate of $32.88 million. The company also posted a smaller-than-expected adjusted loss of 3 cents per share, compared to the analyst consensus for a 9-cent loss.

During the following earnings call, CEO Keyvan Mohajer called it the company’s “all time strongest quarter” with growth across all key business segments.

Buoyed by the strong performance, SoundHound raised its full-year 2025 revenue outlook to a range of $160 million to $178 million, ahead of the $159.54 million consensus estimate.

The results prompted positive reactions from analysts. On August 11, Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and increased its price target from $9 to $16. This followed an update from Wedbush on August 8, which maintained an Outperform rating and also raised its price target to $16.

Given the recent strong fundamentals and positive outlook, Tuesday’s price action may be linked to profit-taking amid a 17% move higher over the trailing month.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SOUN shares are trading lower by 9.1% to $13.47 during Tuesday’s session. The stock has a 52-week high of $24.98 and a 52-week low of $4.32.

