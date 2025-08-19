Palo Alto Networks Stock Is Trading Higher Tuesday: What's Fueling The Momentum?

- Palo Alto beats analyst expectations on the top and bottom lines in the fourth quarter.
- Multiple analysts respond favorably to Palo Alto's quarterly results.
- See what Wall Street is buying with instant access to ratings on 1,000 top stocks, including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and more. Unlock all ratings now.
Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter and issued strong guidance.
What Happened: Palo Alto beat analyst expectations on the top and bottom lines in the fourth quarter as revenue climbed 16% year-over-year to $2.54 billion versus estimates of $2.50 billion. The company also reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 95 cents versus estimates of 88 cents.
Next-generation security annual recurring revenue increased 32% year-over-year to $5.6 billion and remaining performance obligations grew 24% year-over-year to $15.8 billion.
“Our strong execution in Q4 reflects a fundamental market shift in which customers understand that a fragmented defense is no defense at all against modern threats,” said Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks.
Palo Alto guided for first-quarter revenue of $2.45 billion to $2.47 billion versus estimates of $2.43 billion and first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 88 cents to 90 cents versus estimates of 85 cents. The company also guided for fiscal 2026 revenue of $10.48 billion to $10.53 billion versus estimates of $10.43 billion, and adjusted earnings per share of $3.75 to $3.85 versus estimates of $3.67.
Analysts React: Multiple analysts weighed in on the stock following Palo Alto’s quarterly results.
- Needham analyst Mike Cikos reiterated Palo Alto with a Buy rating and maintained a price target of $230.
- Rosenblatt analyst Catharine Trebnick maintained Palo Alto with a Buy and raised the price target from $215 to $225.
- BofA Securities analyst Tal Liani upgraded Palo Alto from Neutral to Buy and maintained a price target of $215.
- WestPark Capital analyst Casey Ryan reiterated Palo Alto with a Hold rating.
- Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintained Palo Alto with an Overweight and raised the price target from $210 to $215.
PANW Price Action: Palo Alto shares were up 7.06% at $188.61 at the time of publication Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.
Read Next:
- Tariffs Are Now ‘Immaterial’ For Palo Alto Networks Following Its US Manufacturing Shift—The ‘Only Pure-Play Cybersecurity Firm’ To Do So
- Nvidia’s Reign At Risk? Dylan Patel Says Google’s TPU, Amazon’s Trainium Could Outshine GPUs If Sold To Public
Photo: Shutterstock.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.