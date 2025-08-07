August 7, 2025 5:06 PM 1 min read

SoundHound AI Stock Rallies On Record-Breaking Q2 Earnings Report

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN released its second-quarter results after Thursday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details from the report. 

The Details: SoundHound AI reported quarterly adjusted losses of three cents per share which beat the Street estimate for losses of nine cents.

Quarterly revenue came in $42.68 million which beat the consensus estimate of $32.88 million.

Read Next:  Palantir’s Alex Karp Tells Haters To ‘Read ‘Em And Weep’ 

SoundHound AI reported the following second quarter highlights:

  • Reported revenue was $42.7 million, an increase of 217% year-over-year.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin was 58.4%.
  • Non-GAAP net loss was $11.9 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $14.3 million.

“In SoundHound’s strongest ever quarter, many of our previous strategic moves delivered high-impact results with growth across every business unit. We realized significant new wins as well as cross-sell deals, demonstrating the incredible opportunity we predicted with our 2024 acquisitions,” said Keyvan Mohajer, CEO of SoundHound AI.

Outlook: SoundHound AI raised its fiscal 2025 revenue outlook to a range of $160 million to $178 million, versus the $159.54 million estimate.

SOUN Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SoundHound AI stock was up 13.53% at $12.17 in Thursday's extended trading. 

Loading...
Loading...

Read More: 

Photo: Shutterstock

SOUN Logo
SOUNSoundHound AI Inc
$12.1612.6%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
91.88
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
7.50
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved