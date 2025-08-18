Intel (INTC) Stock Cools Off After Trump Stake, David Tepper Bet Fuel Rally

Intel Corp INTC shares are trading marginally lower Monday, seeing minor profit-taking amid a 14% surge over the past week. The stock is digesting significant gains fueled by reports that the Trump administration is exploring a direct financial stake in the chipmaker and news that a prominent hedge fund has initiated a new position.

What To Know: The rally began late Thursday after reports surfaced of discussions between President Trump and Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan regarding a potential government investment. The proposed stake is aimed at revitalizing Intel's massive, but delayed, chip manufacturing facility in Ohio, a key project for re-shoring semiconductor production.

This development, which sent shares soaring, signals a potential strategic partnership to secure the domestic chip supply chain, despite the administration’s previous criticism of the company’s leadership.

Adding to the bullish momentum, a quarterly filing revealed recently that David Tepper’s Appaloosa Management established a new position in Intel during the second quarter. The vote of confidence from the influential investor compounded the optimism surrounding the potential federal backing.

These catalysts have injected new life into the stock, which had previously underperformed this year due to manufacturing setbacks, intense competition and concerns over its turnaround strategy.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge data, Intel's quantitative profile reflects this complex situation. The stock shows strong Value with a score of 73.63 and solid recent Momentum at 65.76, underscoring last week’s powerful price action.

Conversely, a very low Growth score of 16.59 highlights the underlying operational and competitive challenges that the company has been facing, which the potential government intervention and new investor interest hope to rectify.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, INTC shares are trading lower by 1.53% to $24.18 Monday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $27.55 and a 52-week low of $17.66.

