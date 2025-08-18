What's Going On With Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Stock?

Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR shares have become a focal point of market debate in recent sessions as a new short-seller report clashes with bullish catalysts from government and enterprise sectors. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Citron Research, headed by famed short-seller Andrew Left, recently initiated a short position, labeling the stock “beyond overvalued“. The firm’s report argues that even at $40 per share, Palantir would remain expensive.

Citron’s analysis uses OpenAI's new $500 billion valuation as a benchmark; applying OpenAI’s 17x price-to-sales multiple to Palantir’s projected 2026 revenue of $5.6 billion results in an implied stock price of about $40.

Citron contends that Palantir does not deserve such a multiple, pointing to its slower revenue growth compared to OpenAI, a business model critics argue is more services-heavy than true SaaS, and significant insider selling by CEO Alex Karp, who has sold nearly $2 billion in shares over the past two years.

What To Know: Despite this bearish take, Palantir’s stock has been trading near its 52-week high, buoyed by significant positive developments. The company stands to gain from President Donald Trump’s $175 billion Golden Dome missile defense plan, which could create major new contract opportunities for its SHIELD initiative in missile tracking and cybersecurity.

Palantir also posted strong second-quarter results, with revenue topping $1 billion and achieving its eighth consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability. This performance has attracted bullish investors like ARK Invest, whose Chief Futurist Brett Winton sees the company as a critical infrastructure layer in the AI revolution.

Additionally, Palantir is expanding its enterprise footprint through a multi-year partnership with SOMPO Holdings in Japan, a deal expected to drive about $10 million in annual efficiencies for the insurer. Analysts at firms like Wedbush and Bank of America have cited strong customer growth and Palantir’s unique position to capture share in the AI market.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, PLTR shares are trading lower by 2.57% to $172.62 Monday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $189.46 and a 52-week low of $29.31.

