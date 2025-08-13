As Share Dilution Concerns Cloud SoFi's Capital Raise, Its Powerful Growth Story Continues To Capture Wall Street's Focus

SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI shares have been volatile in recent sessions, pairing a record-setting earnings report with a subsequent dilutive stock offering that has tempered enthusiasm. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The fintech company announced impressive second-quarter 2025 results, posting a record total revenue of $655.8 million, a 26% increase year-over-year, and a GAAP net income of $54.7 million.

These strong figures, driven by robust growth in loan originations and new members, prompted SoFi to raise its full-year 2025 guidance, now anticipating revenue between $2.335 billion and $2.375 billion.

However, shortly after releasing the positive earnings, SoFi announced the pricing of a major public offering of common stock. The company offered nearly 72 million shares at a price of $20.85 each, aiming to raise gross proceeds of approximately $1.5 billion.

The capital is intended for general corporate purposes and to fund further business opportunities. While a strategic move to bolster its balance sheet, the announcement immediately raised concerns about share dilution among investors and put downward pressure on the stock price, interrupting its upward momentum.

This news has left Wall Street analysts divided on the stock’s trajectory. While firms like Needham and Mizuho reiterated Buy and Outperform ratings, citing the company’s strong quarterly performance and long-term growth potential, others like Morgan Stanley maintained their cautious Underweight ratings.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, a tool designed to evaluate stocks on four critical factors, SoFi shows exceptional ratings in two key areas. The company receives a Momentum score of 97.41 and a Growth score of 95.12. These figures, on a scale that is presumably out of 100, place SOFI in the highest percentile for both metrics.

The high Momentum score suggests the stock is exhibiting a very strong positive price trend, while the high Growth score indicates superior expansion in the company’s underlying financial and operational fundamentals.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SOFI shares are trading marginally lower by 0.93% to $23.43 Wednesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $25.11 and a 52-week low of $6.56.

