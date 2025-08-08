While Investors Scrutinize SoFi's Recent Stock Offering, Strong Earnings Continue To Steer The Conversation

Shares of SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI are trading flat on Friday, capping a volatile period that has seen the stock climb approximately 10% over the past month. The recent gains were primarily fueled by a strong second-quarter earnings report where the company surpassed Wall Street expectations.

What To Know: SoFi posted second-quarter revenue of $655.8 million, driven by robust growth in its loan origination platform. The fintech firm also raised its full-year 2025 guidance, now anticipating net revenue between $2.335 billion and $2.375 billion and projecting earnings per share of 31 cents.

However, shortly after the positive report and reaching a 52-week high, the company announced a public offering of $1.5 billion of its common stock. The move, intended to raise capital for corporate purposes and working capital, initially sent shares lower as investors weighed the impact of share dilution against the company’s strong operational momentum.

Wall Street analysts remain divided on the stock’s future trajectory. While firms like Needham and Mizuho reiterated Buy and Outperform ratings, citing the strong quarterly performance and long-term growth prospects, others are more cautious.

Morgan Stanley and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintained their Underweight and Underperform ratings, respectively. Investors are likely balancing the company’s demonstrated growth and profitability path with the dilutive stock offering and mixed signals from analysts.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SOFI shares are trading flat at $22.08 Friday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $25.11 and a 52-week low of $6.47.

