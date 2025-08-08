August 8, 2025 1:25 PM 3 min read

Tech Stocks Eye Record Highs As Magnificent Seven Top $19.5 Trillion: What's Moving Markets Friday?

Tech stocks staged a full rebound from last Friday's sell-off, with the Nasdaq 100 surging to 23,600 — just shy of the 23,700 all-time high set in late July, as the week’s strong sector earnings and broad gains among the Magnificent Seven fueled the rally.

Apple Inc. AAPL climbed 3.5% by midday in New York, extending weekly gains to over 12% and setting up its strongest week since August 2020.

The Magnificent Seven's combined market capitalization hit $19.5 trillion, matching last month's peak. NVIDIA Corp. NVDA is once again testing record highs.

On the trade front, President Donald Trump unveiled a surprise import tariff on gold bars, a move expected to pressure Switzerland's refining industry. The price spread between New York gold futures and spot prices spiked to a record $90 per ounce. Bullion edged up 0.1% to $3,400 per ounce.

Geopolitically, reports suggest the U.S. and Russia are exploring a potential Ukraine ceasefire deal that would formalize some of Moscow's territorial gains, ahead of a possible Trump-Putin summit next week.

In commodities, oil briefly slipped below $64 a barrel before trimming losses, positioning to end a six-session losing streak.

Bitcoin BTC/USD fell 1.2% to $116,000.

Friday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices, ETFs

Major IndicesPrice1-day chg. %
Nasdaq 10023,590.190.9%
S&P 5006,388.470.8%
Dow Jones44,184.340.5%
Russell 20002,220.900.3%
Updated by 12:40 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

  • The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO rose 0.7% to $585.50.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA rose 0.5% to $441.85.
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ rallied 0.8% to $573.89.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM edged 0.4% higher to $220.72.
  • The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK outperformed, up 0.9%; the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund XLU lagged, down 0.2%.

Friday’s Stock Movers

Stocks reacting to earnings reports included:

  • Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD up 8.8%
  • Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras PBR down 6.4%
  • Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI up 2.1%
  • Monster Beverage Corporation MNST up 6.3%
  • Flutter Entertainment plc FLUT down 7.4%
  • Block, Inc. XYZ down 2.7%
  • Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO down 3.7%
  • Consolidated Edison, Inc. ED down 0.4%
  • Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV up 2.4%
  • Microchip Technology Incorporated MCHP down 5.7%
  • The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD down 37.6%
  • Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE up 3%
  • Pinterest, Inc. PINS down 8.5%
  • Natera, Inc. NTRA up 10.8%
  • Maplebear Inc. CART up 5.9%
  • Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN down 2.0%
  • Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM down 3.4%
