Tech Stocks Eye Record Highs As Magnificent Seven Top $19.5 Trillion: What's Moving Markets Friday?

- The Magnificent Seven’s combined market capitalization hit $19.5 trillion, matching last month’s peak.
- Oil briefly slips below $64 a barrel before trimming losses, positioning to end a six-session losing streak.
Tech stocks staged a full rebound from last Friday's sell-off, with the Nasdaq 100 surging to 23,600 — just shy of the 23,700 all-time high set in late July, as the week’s strong sector earnings and broad gains among the Magnificent Seven fueled the rally.
Apple Inc. AAPL climbed 3.5% by midday in New York, extending weekly gains to over 12% and setting up its strongest week since August 2020.
On the trade front, President Donald Trump unveiled a surprise import tariff on gold bars, a move expected to pressure Switzerland's refining industry. The price spread between New York gold futures and spot prices spiked to a record $90 per ounce. Bullion edged up 0.1% to $3,400 per ounce.
Geopolitically, reports suggest the U.S. and Russia are exploring a potential Ukraine ceasefire deal that would formalize some of Moscow's territorial gains, ahead of a possible Trump-Putin summit next week.
In commodities, oil briefly slipped below $64 a barrel before trimming losses, positioning to end a six-session losing streak.
Bitcoin BTC/USD fell 1.2% to $116,000.
Friday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices, ETFs
|Major Indices
|Price
|1-day chg. %
|Nasdaq 100
|23,590.19
|0.9%
|S&P 500
|6,388.47
|0.8%
|Dow Jones
|44,184.34
|0.5%
|Russell 2000
|2,220.90
|0.3%
According to Benzinga Pro data:
- The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO rose 0.7% to $585.50.
- The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA rose 0.5% to $441.85.
- The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ rallied 0.8% to $573.89.
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM edged 0.4% higher to $220.72.
- The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK outperformed, up 0.9%; the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund XLU lagged, down 0.2%.
Friday’s Stock Movers
Stocks reacting to earnings reports included:
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD up 8.8%
- Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras PBR down 6.4%
- Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI up 2.1%
- Monster Beverage Corporation MNST up 6.3%
- Flutter Entertainment plc FLUT down 7.4%
- Block, Inc. XYZ down 2.7%
- Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO down 3.7%
- Consolidated Edison, Inc. ED down 0.4%
- Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV up 2.4%
- Microchip Technology Incorporated MCHP down 5.7%
- The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD down 37.6%
- Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE up 3%
- Pinterest, Inc. PINS down 8.5%
- Natera, Inc. NTRA up 10.8%
- Maplebear Inc. CART up 5.9%
- Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN down 2.0%
- Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM down 3.4%
Photo: Shutterstock
