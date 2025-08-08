Tech Stocks Eye Record Highs As Magnificent Seven Top $19.5 Trillion: What's Moving Markets Friday?

Tech stocks staged a full rebound from last Friday's sell-off, with the Nasdaq 100 surging to 23,600 — just shy of the 23,700 all-time high set in late July, as the week’s strong sector earnings and broad gains among the Magnificent Seven fueled the rally.

Apple Inc. AAPL climbed 3.5% by midday in New York, extending weekly gains to over 12% and setting up its strongest week since August 2020.

The Magnificent Seven's combined market capitalization hit $19.5 trillion, matching last month's peak. NVIDIA Corp. NVDA is once again testing record highs.

On the trade front, President Donald Trump unveiled a surprise import tariff on gold bars, a move expected to pressure Switzerland's refining industry. The price spread between New York gold futures and spot prices spiked to a record $90 per ounce. Bullion edged up 0.1% to $3,400 per ounce.

Geopolitically, reports suggest the U.S. and Russia are exploring a potential Ukraine ceasefire deal that would formalize some of Moscow's territorial gains, ahead of a possible Trump-Putin summit next week.

In commodities, oil briefly slipped below $64 a barrel before trimming losses, positioning to end a six-session losing streak.

Bitcoin BTC/USD fell 1.2% to $116,000.

Friday’s Performance In Major U.S. Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price 1-day chg. % Nasdaq 100 23,590.19 0.9% S&P 500 6,388.47 0.8% Dow Jones 44,184.34 0.5% Russell 2000 2,220.90 0.3% Updated by 12:40 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO rose 0.7% to $585.50.

rose 0.7% to $585.50. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA rose 0.5% to $441.85.

rose 0.5% to $441.85. The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ rallied 0.8% to $573.89.

rallied 0.8% to $573.89. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM edged 0.4% higher to $220.72.

edged 0.4% higher to $220.72. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK outperformed, up 0.9%; the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund XLU lagged, down 0.2%.

Friday’s Stock Movers

Stocks reacting to earnings reports included:

Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD up 8.8%

up 8.8% Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras PBR down 6.4%

down 6.4% Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI up 2.1%

up 2.1% Monster Beverage Corporation MNST up 6.3%

up 6.3% Flutter Entertainment plc FLUT down 7.4%

down 7.4% Block, Inc. XYZ down 2.7%

down 2.7% Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO down 3.7%

down 3.7% Consolidated Edison, Inc. ED down 0.4%

down 0.4% Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV up 2.4%

up 2.4% Microchip Technology Incorporated MCHP down 5.7%

down 5.7% The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD down 37.6%

down 37.6% Expedia Group, Inc. EXPE up 3%

up 3% Pinterest, Inc. PINS down 8.5%

down 8.5% Natera, Inc. NTRA up 10.8%

up 10.8% Maplebear Inc. CART up 5.9%

up 5.9% Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN down 2.0%

down 2.0% Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM down 3.4%

