Dutch Bros Shares Jump 21% On Strong Q2 Results and Raised 2025 Sales Outlook

Dutch Bros Inc. BROS shares traded higher Thursday after the company posted stronger-than-expected second-quarter 2025 results and raised its full-year sales outlook.

What To Know: The coffee chain reported revenue of $415.8 million, a 28% increase from the same period last year, surpassing analyst expectations. Same shop sales grew 6.1% across the system and 7.8% for company-operated stores, driven largely by a 3.7% increase in transactions. Net income rose to $38.4 million from $22.2 million a year earlier, while adjusted EBITDA climbed 36.6% to $89 million.

Dutch Bros opened 31 new shops during the quarter, 30 of which were company-operated, expanding its footprint across 13 states. Company-operated shop revenues reached $380.5 million, up 28.9% year over year, with gross margins improving to 24.3%. The company also reported higher contribution margins and reduced SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue.

Citing strong operational momentum and consistent transaction growth, management raised its 2025 guidance for total revenues to between $1.59 billion and $1.60 billion, same shop sales growth to about 4.5%, and adjusted EBITDA to a range of $285 million to $290 million. CEO Christine Barone said the results reinforced the company's confidence in its trajectory for the rest of the year.

BROS Price Action: Dutch Bros shares closed Thursday up 21.76% at $70.27, according to Benzinga Pro.

