Dutch Bros Stock Rallies After Q2 Earnings Report: Details

Dutch Bros, Inc. BROS released its second-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the details in the report.

The Details: Dutch Bros reported quarterly earnings of 26 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 18 cents. Quarterly revenue clocked in at $415.8 million, which beat the Street estimate of $403.08 million.

Read Next: Palantir’s Alex Karp Tells Haters To ‘Read ‘Em And Weep’

Dutch Bros reported the following second-quarter highlights:

Opened 31 new shops, 30 of which were company-operated, across 13 states.

31 new shops, 30 of which were company-operated, across 13 states. Total revenues grew 28% to $415.8 million as compared to $324.9 million in the same period of 2024.

grew 28% to $415.8 million as compared to $324.9 million in the same period of 2024. Systemwide same shop sales increased 6.1% and systemwide same shop transactions increased 3.7% relative to the same period in 2024.

increased 6.1% and systemwide same shop transactions increased 3.7% relative to the same period in 2024. Company-operated shops revenues increased 28.9% to $380.5 million as compared to $295.3 million in the same period of 2024.

increased 28.9% to $380.5 million as compared to $295.3 million in the same period of 2024. Company-operated shops gross profit was $92.6 million as compared to $70 million in the same period of 2024.

was $92.6 million as compared to $70 million in the same period of 2024. Company-operated shops contribution grew 29.9% to $118.2 million as compared to $91.1 million in the same period of 2024.

“Our business continues to fire on all cylinders, guided by a focused strategy, strong execution and our amazing people,” said Christine Barone, CEO of Dutch Bros.

“The momentum in our business remains strong, and our second quarter results were outstanding across multiple fronts … Our transaction driving initiatives are working in unison, with same-shope sales growth primarily driven by transaction growth of 3.7%, marking yet another consecutive quarter of transaction growth,” Barone added.

Outlook: Dutch Bros raised its fiscal 2025 revenue outlook to between $1.59 billion and $1.6 billion, versus the $1.58 billion analyst estimate.

BROS Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Dutch Bros stock was up 14.64% at $66.25 in Wednesday's extended trading.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Photo: Shutterstock