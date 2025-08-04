CommScope Stock Is Trading Higher Monday: What's Going On?

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM shares are trading higher Monday after Amphenol Corporation APH announced it will acquire the company’s Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS) segment for $10.5 billion.

What To Know: CommScope said it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its CSS segment to Amphenol in an all-cash deal valued at approximately $10.5 billion. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and a shareholder vote.

The company anticipates net proceeds of about $10 billion after taxes and transaction expenses. CommScope plans to repay all debt, redeem preferred equity held by Carlyle CG, and distribute excess cash to shareholders as a dividend within 60 to 90 days after the deal closes.

The company also released second quarter earnings before the market opened today. CommScope reported adjusted earnings per share of 44 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 23 cents. In addition, the company reported sales of $1.39 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion.

CommScope will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the deal and second-quarter 2025 results.

COMM Price Action: At the time of writing, CommScope shares are trading 87.5% higher at $14.61, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

