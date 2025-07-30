Why Nano Labs Stock Is Gaining On Wednesday

Nano Labs Ltd NA saw a surge in its stock price on Wednesday after announcing a significant equity investment move.

CEA Industries Inc. VAPE, a firm pursuing aggressive crypto reserve strategies centered on Binance Coin BNB/USD, has secured a key investment from Nano Labs as part of its broader private funding initiative.

Nano Labs has agreed to purchase 495,050 shares of Class A common stock in CEA Industries at $10.10 per share.

According to Benzinga Pro, NA stock has gained over 79% in the past year.

In addition, the agreement grants Nano Labs an equal number of warrants with an exercise price of $15.15 per share.

If fully exercised, the investment could give Nano Labs ownership of up to 990,100 shares.

This capital infusion is part of CEA’s larger $500 million PIPE (Private Investment in Public Equity) campaign.

The majority of the proceeds from this tranche are expected to support the acquisition of BNB tokens.

Remaining funds will be directed toward operational expenses, transactional costs, and corporate needs.

Nano Labs continues to reinforce its cryptocurrency asset base, aiming to diversify across prominent blockchain ecosystems. The firm’s latest investment is described as a strategic milestone in its long-term initiative to optimize its crypto holdings.

As of this update, Nano Labs reportedly holds approximately 128,000 BNB tokens in its reserves.

The transaction remains subject to standard closing requirements. The company emphasized that there is no absolute assurance the deal will be finalized.

Price Action: NA shares are trading higher by 3.95% to $7.100 premarket at last check Wednesday, while VAPE shares are trading lower by 8.49% to $37.50.

Photo by DIAMOND VISUALS via Shutterstock