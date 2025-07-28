July 28, 2025 4:05 PM 1 min read

What's Going On With Boeing Stock Monday?

Zinger Key Points

The Boeing Co BA shares are in the spotlight ahead of earnings on Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know.

Check out Boeing's current stock price here.

What To Know: Analysts estimate a loss of 94 cents per share and revenue of $20.20 billion. In the first quarter, the company reported revenue of $19.50 billion, topping the $19.43 billion estimate, and posted a loss of 49 cents per share, beating expectations for a loss of $1.27.

Boeing has a mixed track record when it comes to beating revenue and earnings expectations.

Analyst Changes: Ahead of the earnings report, multiple analysts have issued price target adjustments.

  • Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag maintained an Equal-Weight rating on Boeing and raised the price target from $200 to $235.
  • JPMorgan analyst Seth Seifman maintained an Overweight rating on Boeing and raised the price target from $200 to $230.
  • Citigroup analyst Jason Gursky maintained a Buy rating on Boeing and raised the price target from $220 to $270.
  • Susquehanna analyst Charles Minervino maintained a Positive rating on Boeing and raised the price target from $252 to $265.

The consensus price target for Boeing is $221.71, with the lowest price target at $140 and the highest price target at $275.

BA Price Action: At the time of writing, Boeing stock is trading 1.39% higher at $236.41, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock

