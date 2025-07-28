July 28, 2025 10:02 AM 1 min read

What's Next: Boeing's Earnings Preview

Boeing BA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Boeing will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.38.

The market awaits Boeing's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.78 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.26% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Boeing's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -1.27 -2.44 -10.34 -1.76
EPS Actual -0.49 -5.90 -10.44 -2.90
Price Change % 2.0% -2.0% -1.0% -6.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing were trading at $233.06 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 25.81%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
