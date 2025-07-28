What's Next: Boeing's Earnings Preview

Boeing BA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Boeing will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.38.

The market awaits Boeing's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.78 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.26% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Boeing's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -1.27 -2.44 -10.34 -1.76 EPS Actual -0.49 -5.90 -10.44 -2.90 Price Change % 2.0% -2.0% -1.0% -6.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing were trading at $233.06 as of July 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 25.81%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Boeing visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.