What's Going On With ChargePoint Stock Today?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT shares are moving lower Monday after the company announced a 1-for-20 reverse stock split.

What Happened: ChargePoint on Monday implemented a reverse stock split of its common stock on a 1-for-20 basis aimed at increasing the company’s stock price in order to comply with rules for continued listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The stock split, which was approved by shareholders on July 8, resulted in every 20 shares of ChargePoint common stock being converted into one share of common stock. The split went into effect on Monday.

CHPT Price Action: ChargePoint stock was halted for volatility in early trading Monday. ChargePoint shares were down 14.5% at $10.44 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

