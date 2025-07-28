Tesla Fans Flocked From Thousands Of Miles Away To Ride Robotaxis During Last Month's Austin Launch: 'I Was Just Speechless'

Fans of Tesla Inc. TSLA traveled thousands of miles to experience the company's Robotaxi in Austin last month.

What Happened: Tesla's robotaxi service is currently invite-only and there's no certain way to receive invites to access the service, which has led to fans receiving the invite traveling long distances to ride the Robotaxi, Business Insider reported on Monday.

"I did about seven rides. I was in Austin for like 48 hours," John Stringer, who was interviewed in the report, said. He added that the rides left him "just speechless" because it was a big moment in his time as a fan of the brand for seven years.

Stringer, who founded the Tesla Owners Silicon Valley Club, which hosted the X takeover event last weekend, called the arrival of Robotaxis at the event "a big moment."

"This is the moment where it’s no longer Amazon bookstore. This is like the Tesla car company going fully autonomous," Stringer said, drawing parallels with Amazon.com Inc.'s AMZN transition into an online shopping portal years ago.

Why It Matters: Tesla's Senior Vice President of Vehicle Engineering, Lars Moravy, was also present at the X takeover event hosted by Stringer's club, where Moravy hinted at a possible new EV pickup truck for Tesla that could be in the works.

The event also had Elon Musk join in via video link, where he gave an update on SpaceX's Starship rocket and aimed to reach the orbital propellant refilling milestone with the spacecraft, among other things.

Elsewhere, Tesla is reportedly planning to release the Robotaxi service in the San Francisco Bay Area in a limited capacity with an onboard safety driver.

