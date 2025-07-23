As Earnings Season Heats Up, Tesla's Future Plans Are Under The Microscope

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading flat Wednesday afternoon as investors are bracing for the electric vehicle giant’s second-quarter financial results, due after the market close. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: While headline numbers are expected to show a decline, the focus has shifted sharply towards the company’s future growth initiatives, particularly its robotaxi service and broader artificial intelligence ambitions.

Analysts project revenue of $22.79 billion and earnings of 42 cents per share, representing significant year-over-year drops. This follows a trend of underperformance, with Tesla missing revenue and earnings estimates in most of the last seven quarters.

The company already reported a drop in second-quarter vehicle deliveries to 384,122 units, down from over 443,000 in the same period last year.

Despite the expected weakness, some analysts remain bullish. Wedbush’s Dan Ives maintains an Outperform rating, arguing that the focus is on CEO Elon Musk’s “wartime” leadership and the recent robotaxi launch in Austin. Ives believes Tesla’s autonomous technology alone could be worth “$1 trillion,” positioning the company as an AI and robotics leader.

However, sentiment is mixed, with Guggenheim reiterating a Sell rating. Investors will also be watching for updates on Cybertruck production, the impact of fading EV tax credits and the company’s outlook for 2025. Any commentary from Musk on a potential investment in his xAI venture will likely be closely scrutinized.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to proprietary data from Benzinga Edge, Tesla’s stock profile is a tale of extremes. The company receives an exceptionally high score for Growth at 91.26, indicating the platform sees very strong future expansion and profitability prospects.

This is sharply contrasted by a very low Value score of 10.00, suggesting the stock is trading at a significant premium to its underlying financial fundamentals.

Tesla’s other metrics are more moderate, showing solid financial Quality with a score of 55.61 and slightly above-average price Momentum at 59.77. Taken together, the data portrays TSLA as a quintessential high-growth, high-premium investment.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, TSLA shares are trading flat at $333.55 Wednesday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $488.54 and a 52-week low of $182.00.

