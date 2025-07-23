Autonomous vehicle technology company Pony AI PONY on Wednesday announced that its seventh-generation (Gen-7) Beijing Automotive Industry Corporation (BAIC) Robotaxi model has started road testing in Beijing.

With multiple Gen-7 vehicles on the road, the company is steadily progressing toward mass production and commercial rollout. The stock gained after the update.

The BAIC Robotaxi fleet operates within Beijing’s 225-square-kilometer High-Level Autonomous Driving Demonstration Zone. With this development, road testings of Gen-7 BAIC and Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) Robotaxi models are concurrently taking place in Beijing, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen.

Also Read: Pony.ai To Deploy Robotaxis In Dubai, Trials Begin Late 2025

This multi-city deployment showcases Pony AI’s autonomous driving system’s robustness and flexibility and moves the company closer to its target of scaling up to 1,000 vehicles by the end of 2025.

Advancements in Autonomous Driving Technology

Also this week, the autonomous driving company announced a significant operational milestone for its next-gen technology.

The company’s Level 4 automotive-grade autonomous driving domain controller has surpassed 2 million kilometers of on-road testing, demonstrating strong hardware reliability and software adaptability in its seventh-generation Robotaxi fleet. This marks a critical step toward commercial readiness and future profitability.

Through extensive optimization, Pony AI cut the system’s cost by 80% compared to the previous generation while extending its operational life to 10 years or 600,000 kilometers.

Built in-house using Nvidia’s NVDA OrinX chips, the controller is designed for mass production with a simplified, integrated design that lowers wiring and manufacturing costs.

Pony AI confirmed plans to begin mass production in 2025 with a 1,000-vehicle autonomous fleet, a key move toward achieving scale and long-term cost efficiency.

Stock Performance and Recent Allegations

Pony AI stock gained 158% in the last three months. NASDAQ Golden Dragon China Index (where Poiny AI is a constituent) gained 16% during the period.

However, in July, Grizzly Research accused Pony AI of faking AV software data, using deceptive marketing, and offering poor service compared to rivals. The short seller also flagged worsening financials, overreliance on Chinese state support, and skepticism over a rumored U.S. deal.

PonyAI responded by highlighting progress, including mass production of its Gen-7 Robotaxi and plans to scale to 1,000 vehicles by 2025.

Price Action: PONY stock is trading higher by 6.08% to $14.83 premarket at last check Wednesday.

Read Next:

Photo by Michael Vi via Shutterstock