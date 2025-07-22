Bitfarms (BITF) Stock Surges On Share Buyback Announcement

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd BITF are trading higher Tuesday morning after the company announced a new corporate share buyback program. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The Board of Directors has approved a normal course issuer bid authorizing the repurchase of up to 49.94 million common shares. This figure represents approximately 10% of the company’s public float. The program is scheduled to run for one year, from July 28, 2025, to July 27, 2026.

CEO Ben Gagnon stated the move addresses the belief that Bitfarms’ shares are currently undervalued. He noted the market underappreciates its core Bitcoin BTC/USD business while assigning little value to its high-performance computing potential.

“This Program demonstrates our confidence in Bitfarms’ business…and most importantly, our high-performance computing data center growth strategy,” Gagnon said. He believes the buyback leverages the company’s balance sheet to drive shareholder value while it pursues growth.

Purchases will be conducted on the TSX and Nasdaq exchanges, subject to market conditions and regulatory limits. All repurchased shares will be cancelled, reducing the number of outstanding shares.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, BITF shows a particularly strong score for Value at 73.47, which supports the management’s view that the stock may be undervalued. In contrast, its scores for Momentum and Growth are significantly lower, at 7.54 and 26.65, respectively.

These figures suggest that while the stock may present a value opportunity based on fundamental metrics, its recent price performance and historical growth have been weaker.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, BITF shares are trading higher by 14.6% to $1.29 Tuesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $2.86 and a 52-week low of $0.67.

