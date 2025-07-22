Bitcoin Holds Steady While Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip Ahead Of Fed Chair Powell's Speech

Cryptocurrency markets are trading sideways on Tuesday morning, with Bitcoin notably outperforming altcoins again.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $118,787.54 Ethereum ETH/USD $3,693.17 Solana SOL/USD $198.77 XRP XRP/USD $3.49 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2665 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001506

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction increased by 121.9% and 60.7%, respectively. Daily active addresses grew 14.7% and 11.1%, respectively.

Coinglass data shows 161,559 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $584.94 million.

SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $131.4 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Monday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $296.6 million.

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez says Bitcoin could be setting up for a run to $131,200, provided it holds $117,400 as strong support.

More Crypto Online notes that Bitcoin dominance has risen, facing resistance around 61.72%–63.16%, which helps explain the recent softness across altcoins.

Michael van de Poppe highlights that Ethereum has pulled back to $3,650, but hasn’t seen any major liquidity flush. He expects a consolidation phase, warning that a deeper correction is still on the table.

Pentoshi sees Solana gearing up for a major move from its current support/resistance flip, which may serve as a launchpad.

For XRP, GalaxyBTC compares XRP's current rally to its 2017 three-wave structure, stating we're still in Wave 1 near the old all-time highs. The next wave could lead to price discovery.

After a strong run, Galaxy sees this phase as a healthy consolidation and is watching to see where DOGE goes in its new cycle.

