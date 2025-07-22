Bitcoin Holds Steady While Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip Ahead Of Fed Chair Powell's Speech

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization slips 0.8% to $3.91 trillion in the last 24 hours.
- Trader flags $117,400 as a crucial support level for Bitcoin to maintain its bullish momentum, while Ethereum shows signs of correction.
Cryptocurrency markets are trading sideways on Tuesday morning, with Bitcoin notably outperforming altcoins again.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$118,787.54
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$3,693.17
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$198.77
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$3.49
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2665
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001506
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction increased by 121.9% and 60.7%, respectively. Daily active addresses grew 14.7% and 11.1%, respectively.
- Coinglass data shows 161,559 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $584.94 million.
- SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $131.4 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Monday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $296.6 million.
Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez says Bitcoin could be setting up for a run to $131,200, provided it holds $117,400 as strong support.
More Crypto Online notes that Bitcoin dominance has risen, facing resistance around 61.72%–63.16%, which helps explain the recent softness across altcoins.
Michael van de Poppe highlights that Ethereum has pulled back to $3,650, but hasn’t seen any major liquidity flush. He expects a consolidation phase, warning that a deeper correction is still on the table.
Pentoshi sees Solana gearing up for a major move from its current support/resistance flip, which may serve as a launchpad.
For XRP, GalaxyBTC compares XRP's current rally to its 2017 three-wave structure, stating we're still in Wave 1 near the old all-time highs. The next wave could lead to price discovery.
After a strong run, Galaxy sees this phase as a healthy consolidation and is watching to see where DOGE goes in its new cycle.
