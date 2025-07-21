QuantumScape (QS) Stock Is Sliding Monday: What's Investors Need To Know

Shares of solid-state battery developer QuantumScape Corp QS are trading lower on Monday, pulling back from a recent surge despite no new company-specific catalysts for the session. The downturn follows a period of strong gains that pushed the stock to a new 52-week high last Tuesday, suggesting a technical correction may be underway.

What To Know: The preceding rally was driven by significant operational progress. In late June, the company announced its "Cobra" process, a manufacturing breakthrough poised to increase the production speed of its proprietary ceramic separators 25-fold.

This news, coupled with a strategic lease termination expected to save approximately $18.7 million, bolstered investor confidence in the company's path toward commercialization.

However, the rapid climb sent a key technical indicator flashing red. By the end of last week, QuantumScape's daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) soared above 90. An RSI reading above 70 typically signals overbought conditions, while a move above 90 is considered an extreme level that often precedes a price correction as traders take profits.

Investors are now keenly awaiting QuantumScape's second-quarter 2025 financial results, scheduled for release after the close on Wednesday. Analysts project a loss of 25 cents per share, but the focus will be on further updates on its technology and financial outlook.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, QS shares are trading lower by 14.4% to $12.54 Monday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $15.03 and a 52-week low of $3.40.

Image: Courtesy of QuantumScape