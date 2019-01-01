QuantumScape (NYSE:QS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

QuantumScape missed estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.15.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 4.89% drop in the share price the next day.

