What's Going On With QuantumScape Stock?

Shares of solid-state battery developer QuantumScape Corp QS are trading marginally lower Wednesday, taking a breather after a recent rally. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The stock surged to a new 52-week high on Tuesday as investors reacted to a confluence of positive developments signaling progress toward commercializing its next-generation battery technology.

The recent optimism stems from two key events. In late June, QuantumScape announced a major manufacturing breakthrough with its “Cobra” process, which boosts production speed for its proprietary ceramic separators 25-fold, a critical step for scaling operations.

Adding to this, the company recently terminated a large San Jose facility lease, a strategic move expected to save approximately $18.7 million in future payments against a one-time cost of $2.3 million. This decision could streamline operations and align with the company’s capital-light focus on technology licensing.

This momentum builds as the market awaits further updates. Investors are now waiting on QuantumScape's second-quarter 2025 financial results, scheduled for release after the market close on July 23.

According to analyst consensus estimates, the company is expected to report a loss of 25 cents per share. The report should provide fresh insight into the company's technological and financial progress.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, which provide four critical scores to help investors assess stocks, QuantumScape currently exhibits exceptional strength in one key area.

The company earns an extremely high Momentum score of 93.59, indicating its stock has been outperforming the broader market with significant positive price movement recently. However, the platform does not currently provide a score for the stock's Value, Growth or Quality.

This is common for development-stage companies like QuantumScape that do not yet have the consistent revenue or profitability metrics used to calculate these specific ratings.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, QS shares are trading lower by 1.5% to $10.69 Wednesday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $11.57 and a 52-week low of $3.40.

Image: Shutterstock