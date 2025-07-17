Netflix Q2 Revenue Surges On Price Hikes & Ads—Q3 Likely To Echo The Gains

Streaming giant Netflix Inc NFLX reported second-quarter financial results Thursday after market close.

These are the key highlights.

What Happened: Netflix reported second-quarter revenue of $11.08 billion, up 16% year-over-year. The revenue total beat a Street consensus estimate of $11.04 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company reported second-quarter earnings per share of $7.19, beating a Street consensus estimate of $7.06.

Operating margins were 34% in the quarter, beating a company estimate.

Netflix attributed more members, higher pricing and increasing in advertising revenue as the items that helped boost revenue and operating margins.

All of the company's regions saw year-over-year revenue growth, broken down as follows

UCAN: $4.93 billion, +15%

EMEA: $3.54 billion, +18%

LATAM: $1.31 billion, +9%

APAC: $1.31 billion, +24%

The growth for the UCAN region of 15% year-over-year outperformed the 9% growth in the first quarter and comes with a full quarter of price increases, the company said.

The company highlighted multiple series and movies that saw strong performance in the second quarter, highlighted by the release of the third season of "Squid Game" in June. With 122 million views, the season is already the sixth highest in Netflix history.

Overall, Netflix members watched 95 billion hours of content in the first half of the year.

Read Also: Netflix Q2 Earnings Preview: ‘Squid Game’ Lift Is Clear—But What’s The Next Blockbuster?

What's Next: Netflix issued third-quarter guidance for revenue of $11.526 billion, up 17% year-over-year, and for earnings per share of $6.87. Both figures are above Street estimates according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company also raised full-year revenue guidance to a range of $44.8 billion to $45.2 billion, up from a previous range of $43.5 billion to $44.5 billion.

Netflix is guiding for operating margins of 29.5% for the full year.

The company highlighted its remaining content slate for the second half of 2025 with items like "Wednesday," "Stranger Things," "Happy Gilmore 2," "Frankenstein" and the Canelo vs. Crawford live boxing match.

"Our goal is to offer a wide variety of quality series, films and games that our members love. This in turn drives engagement on Netflix and when people watch more and love what they watch, they stick around longer, recommend Netflix to others and place a higher value on our service," the company said.

Netflix said its happy with its recent upfront presentations with advertisers. The company expects to double its advertising revenue for the full year.

NFLX Price Action: Netflix stock is down 1% to $1,259.88 in after-hours trading Thursday versus a 52-week trading range of $588.43 to $1,341.15.

