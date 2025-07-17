Coinbase Global Stock Hit A New 52-Week High Today: What's Going On?

Shares of Coinbase Global Inc COIN are surging to a new all-time high on Thursday, bolstered by a bullish analyst revision and positive legislative momentum. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Rosenblatt analyst Chris Brendler reiterated a Buy rating on the stock while significantly raising his price target to $470 from $300, reflecting growing confidence in the company’s market position.

This record performance builds on Wednesday’s momentum, which was fueled by a dramatic legislative turnaround in Washington. Key crypto bills, including the GENIUS Act for stablecoins and the CLARITY Act for market structure, were revived after President Donald Trump announced he had secured the necessary Republican votes to advance them. The sudden reversal reignited optimism for U.S. crypto regulation after the bills had initially stalled in the House.

The renewed legislative push is a major bullish catalyst, promising regulatory clarity. The GENIUS Act is particularly crucial for Coinbase, as it would establish a U.S. framework for major stablecoins like Circle's $USDC a foundational asset for the exchange’s ecosystem.

Investors are likely viewing the potential for clear regulations as a significant de-risking event for the industry, fueling confidence in platforms like Coinbase.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge data, which uses four critical scores to rank stocks, Coinbase shows a mixed but compelling profile. The company exhibits exceptionally high Momentum with a score of 92.22 and strong Growth at 85.49, reflecting its powerful price appreciation and expanding business operations.

Conversely, the stock scores very poorly on Value, with a rating of just 15.45. This indicates that while the stock is performing strongly, it is considered expensive relative to its underlying financial metrics. This data paints a picture of a classic high-flying growth stock whose price performance has significantly outpaced its traditional valuation.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, COIN shares are trading higher by 2.2% to $407.05 Thursday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $415.96 and a 52-week low of $142.58.

Read Also: Why Coinbase Global Stock Hit A New 52-Week High Today

How To Buy COIN Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Coinbase Global’s case, it is in the Financials sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

Image: Shutterstock