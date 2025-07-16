Why Coinbase Global Stock Hit A New 52-Week High Today

Shares of Coinbase Global Inc COIN are trading higher Wednesday, hitting a new 52-week high, fueled by a dramatic turnaround for crucial cryptocurrency legislation in Washington. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The rally follows an announcement from President Donald Trump that he has secured the necessary votes to advance the GENIUS Act and Bitcoin BTC/USD this week hitting a new all-time high.

The positive news marks a sharp reversal from Tuesday, when “Crypto Week” in the House of Representatives stalled. A procedural vote to move forward with both the GENIUS Act, a stablecoin bill, and the CLARITY Act, a market structure bill, failed by a vote of 198 to 223. The setback initially cast doubt on the future of crypto regulation in the U.S., weighing on sector sentiment.

However, in a post on Truth Social Wednesday morning, Trump stated he met with 11 of the 12 Republican holdouts, who have now agreed to vote in favor of the rule, putting the legislation back on track.

The initial opposition from some Republicans, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, stemmed from the exclusion of an amendment to ban a potential government-controlled Central Bank Digital Currency.

The GENIUS Act, which has already passed the Senate, is particularly vital as it would establish the first U.S. regulatory framework for major stablecoins like Circle's USDC, a key asset for Coinbase’s ecosystem. The renewed prospect of regulatory clarity is being viewed as a major bullish catalyst for the industry.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings for COIN, the company exhibits exceptional strength in key dynamic factors. It boasts a Momentum score of 92.22 and a Growth score of 85.49, suggesting the stock is in a powerful price uptrend while being supported by strong underlying business expansion.

In contrast, the analysis indicates a significant weakness in valuation, with a very low Value score of 15.45. This profile suggests that while COIN is a high-growth name with strong market momentum, investors are paying a premium for its shares, and it is not considered a value play.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, COIN shares are trading higher by 3% to $399.50 Wednesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of and a 52-week low of

Read Also: Bitcoin, ETH, XRP, Solana Are In For A ‘Long And Exhausting Bull Market,’ Bernstein Predicts

How To Buy COIN Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Coinbase Global’s case, it is in the Financials sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

Image: Shutterstock