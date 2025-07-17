Energy Fuels (UUUU) Stock Hit A New 52-Week High Today: What's Going On?

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc UUUU hit a new 52-week high Thursday morning following two significant developments this week, potentially reinforcing its strategic position in the U.S. critical minerals sector.

What To Know: On Thursday, the company announced it is now producing high-purity Dysprosium oxide at its White Mesa Mill, marking the only commercial-scale heavy rare earth production from mined ore in the United States.

Energy Fuels expects to produce its first kilogram of Dy within 30 days, followed by Terbium in October, and potentially reach commercial HREE production by the fourth-quarter of 2026.

On Wednesday, the Department of Energy announced a new program to onshore the U.S. nuclear fuel supply chain, seeking American companies to build and operate new production facilities. The initiative aims to eliminate dependence on foreign uranium and power the nation's next generation of advanced reactors.

Energy Fuels, with its White Mesa Mill in Utah, the only licensed conventional uranium mill in the U.S., is positioned as a primary candidate. The company’s existing infrastructure and expertise make it an ideal fit for the program’s goals.

The DOE is offering a fast-tracked authorization process to de-risk and attract private investment, which could secure immense long-term value for participants. For investors, this represents a significant government-backed catalyst that validates the company’s strategic importance in the ongoing "nuclear renaissance."

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro UUUU shares are trading higher by 3.8% to $8.55 Thursday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $8.76 and a 52-week low of $3.20.

