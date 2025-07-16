Will Bitcoin Hit $150K Before Retesting $100K? This Answer Narrowly Wins New Poll

Bitcoin BTC/USD surged to new all-time highs last week, and a new poll now gauges whether it will retreat to $100,000 or rally toward $150,000 next.

What Happened: Bitcoin reached an all-time high of $123,091.61 on July 14. The milestone underscored the optimism felt by investors ahead of what Congress members dubbed "Crypto Week,” in which several cryptocurrency-related bills are up for vote.

Bitcoin pulled back on Tuesday as the bills failed to gain traction in Congress, but it remains ahead of levels seen last week.

Benzinga recently polled its users on social media to ask where Bitcoin could trade next.

"With Bitcoin at record highs, what's the more likely move from here?" Benzinga asked on its Instagram page.

The results were:

Pulls back to $100,000: 47%

Breaks out to $150,000: 53%

The poll found that a slim majority believe Bitcoin could continue to set new all-time highs and hit the $150,000 milestone first before returning to $100,000 or under six figures.

Benzinga also polled its users on Threads with the same question:

Pulls back to $100,000: 54%

Breaks out to $150,000: 46%

That poll, which had significantly fewer responses than the Instagram poll, saw respondents take the other side of the options. A pullback to the $100,000 level won the poll with 54% of the vote.

Why It's Important: The contrasting results of the polls and slim majorities could indicate that investors are divided on what will happen to Bitcoin in the second half of 2025.

This follows a June poll conducted by Benzinga asking if Bitcoin would hit new all-time highs after its dip under $100,000 or would head back to the five-figure range. At the time with Bitcoin trading at $107,500, the poll was split 50%, 50%.

The price of Bitcoin would later hit new all-time highs and has yet to go below the $100,000 level since the poll was conducted.

Another recent Benzinga poll in May asked readers to predict the highest price Bitcoin will hit before the end of the year.

“Bitcoin hit new all-time highs of nearly $112,000 in May 2025. Do you believe this will be the top price for BTC in 2025 or will the leading cryptocurrency hit new highs later this year?" Benzinga asked.

The results were:

Bitcoin will hit $112K to $130K: 32%

Bitcoin will hit $130K to $150K: 24%

Bitcoin will hit $150K to $200K: 15%

Bitcoin will hit $200K+: 15%

Bitcoin has already topped at $112K: 14%

The 14% who predicted that Bitcoin had already topped in 2025 ended up being wrong. So far, the top answer of the $112K to $130K range are right. Time will tell if Bitcoin can hit one of the higher ranges before the end of the year.

The study was conducted by Benzinga from July 14, 2025, through July 16, 2025. It included the responses of a diverse population of social media followers. Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from 3,470 people on Instagram and 89 people on Threads.

Image: Shutterstock