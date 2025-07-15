July 15, 2025 4:17 AM 1 min read

Elon Musk's SpaceX Seeks AI Engineer To Power Next-Gen Space Missions

by Badar Shaikh Benzinga Staff Writer
Elon Musk's commercial space exploration company, SpaceX, has shared a listing for an AI engineer role at the company amid an artificial intelligence push.

What Happened: Influencer Sawyer Merritt took to social media platform X on Monday to share the listing by SpaceX. The listing showcases a role titled "AI Software Engineer, Vehicle Engineering" at SpaceX in California.

"Our team is creating AI systems to accelerate software development and testing, avionics design, flight data review, logistics, and mission operations," the listing states.

The listing also outlines that candidates would need to work closely with engineers "to design and test space hardware and propulsion systems."

Why It Matters: The news comes as SpaceX plans to invest over $2 billion in Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI, which experts like Social Capital's investor Chamath Palihapitiya called "pretty logical."

xAI's artificial intelligence model, Grok, is also being offered on all Tesla Inc. TSLA vehicles with an Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD Ryzen chip on board.

Elsewhere, xAI, among other tech companies, was awarded with defense contracts by the Pentagon worth over $200M. xAI also introduced Grok for Government.

