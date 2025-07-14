What's Going On With GameStop Stock?

Shares of GameStop Corp GME are climbing marginally higher Monday afternoon, lifted potentially by a powerful rally in the cryptocurrency market that saw Bitcoin BTC/USD soar to a new all-time high of over $123,000.

As a holder of Bitcoin in its corporate treasury, the video game retailer appears to be benefitting from the broad enthusiasm for digital assets.

What To Know: The stock's gain Monday afternoon follows a week of unusual news for the company, which is currently auctioning off an infamous stapler responsible for damaging a Nintendo Switch 2 screen.

CEO Ryan Cohen has added a personal touch to the charity event, promising to include his own underwear and personally deliver the items if bidding exceeds $1 million. The auction, benefiting the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, had already attracted bids over $218,000 by last Friday.

This recent positive sentiment contrasts with investor reaction last month when GME shares fell sharply after the company announced plans to issue $1.75 billion in convertible notes.

The move was widely seen as a tactic to fund further Bitcoin acquisitions, drawing criticism from analysts who argue the company is using financial engineering to distract from its struggling retail operations. For now, the crypto market’s bullish momentum is likely providing a tailwind for the stock.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Based on its Benzinga Edge rankings, GameStop presents a mixed financial profile. The company scores exceptionally high for Growth with a rating of 99.35, indicating it possesses very strong characteristics in this area.

In stark contrast, its Momentum score is low at 19.21, suggesting weak recent price performance compared to the market. The stock is considered to have a neutral valuation, with a Value score of 49.04, implying it is neither significantly cheap nor expensive.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, GME shares are trading higher by 1.2% to $23.61 Monday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $35.81 and a 52-week low of $18.73.

Image: Shutterstock