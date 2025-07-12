GameStop Auction Sees Over $200K Bid for Stapler That Broke Nintendo Switch 2 Consoles

GameStop Corp. GME is auctioning off a notorious stapler that caused damage to Nintendo Switch 2 screens.

What Happened: The company’s CEO, Ryan Cohen, has added a personal touch to the auction, promising to include his underwear and even personally deliver the items if the bidding exceeds $1 million.

As reported by Fortune, the infamous stapler that punctured the screens of new Nintendo Switch 2 consoles is being auctioned off by GameStop Corp.

The auction took when Cohen pledged to include his own underwear if the bidding reached six figures.

On Friday, Cohen upped the ante, stating that if the bidding crosses the $1 million mark, he will personally deliver the items and treat the winner to a lunch at McDonald’s.

The auction, which began at a starting bid of over $120,000, had reached $218,401 by Friday 11:45 a.m. ET.

The auction, which also includes the repaired Switch 2 console, is being held to raise funds for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

With five days still left for the auction to close, there is plenty of opportunity for interested bidders to join in.

Why It Matters: This unusual auction not only adds a humorous twist to the company’s recent mishap with the Nintendo Switch 2 consoles, but also serves a noble cause.

The funds raised from the auction will be donated to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, a non-profit organization that raises funds for children’s hospitals, medical research, and community awareness of children’s health issues.

The inclusion of CEO Ryan Cohen’s personal items and his promise of a personal delivery adds a unique touch to the auction, potentially attracting more bidders and raising more funds for the charity.

