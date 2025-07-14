Palantir Stock Is Gaining Again On Monday: What's Going On?

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR are trading higher Monday, continuing a recent surge despite a lack of company-specific news for the session. The data analytics firm has seen its stock gain momentum following a series of positive developments and a bullish analyst outlook from last week. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Last week, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives reiterated his Outperform rating on Palantir, raising his price target to a Street-high of $160.

Ives cited the company’s strong position to secure significant government contracts, particularly in the AI space, highlighting the potential for growth under the current administration’s initiatives. A recent NATO contract further solidifies Palantir’s expanding footprint in the international defense sector.

The company’s Artificial Intelligence Platform is seen as a major growth driver, with its U.S. commercial revenue jumping 71% year-over-year in the first quarter. Palantir is also expanding its strategic partnerships, recently announcing a collaboration with weather intelligence firm Tomorrow.io to integrate real-time atmospheric data into its platforms.

This string of positive news over the trailing week continues to fuel investor confidence in Palantor’s long-term growth trajectory in both government and commercial markets, pushing the stock upward even on a slow news day for the company.

Analyst Ratings: Recent analyst updates on Palantir show a trend of increasing price targets, even as overall ratings remain mixed. On June 12, Loop Capital reiterated its “Buy” rating, boosting its price target significantly from $130 to $155. The day prior, Mizuho, while maintaining its “Underperform” rating, also raised its price target from $94 to $116.

This follows a series of upward revisions in May from firms like Citigroup, which maintained a “Neutral” rating but lifted its target to $115. The consistent price target hikes across the board, from bullish to bearish analysts, suggest a broad reassessment of the company’s valuation in light of its recent performance and future prospects.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, PLTR shares are trading higher by 3.46% to $147.03 Monday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $148.22 and a 52-week low of $21.23.

