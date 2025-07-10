What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Shares of Tesla Inc TSLA are trading higher Thursday morning, buoyed by CEO Elon Musk's announcement that his AI chatbot, Grok, will be integrated into Tesla vehicles as early as next week.

The news has injected fresh optimism into the electric vehicle maker’s stock for the session, highlighting its continued push into artificial intelligence.

What To Know: Tesla’s positive momentum comes as Wedbush analyst Dan Ives reiterated his call for the Tesla board to establish “guardrails” for Musk.

In a note from Monday, Ives urged the board to ensure the CEO remains focused on Tesla’s ambitious autonomous and robotics goals. The call for oversight followed Musk’s recent political commentary, which has been a point of contention for some investors.

Musk publicly retorted to Ives’s suggestion on social media with a blunt “Shut up, Dan.” Despite the terse exchange, Ives has stood by his analysis, emphasizing that shareholder patience is wearing thin and that Musk’s undivided attention is crucial for Tesla to capitalize on the burgeoning AI landscape.

What Else: Adding to the governance concerns, a coalition of 27 major Tesla investors is now formally pressuring the company’s Board of Directors to schedule the annual shareholder meeting.

The group, which includes U.S. state treasurers and prominent pension funds, sent a letter voicing significant apprehension over Musk’s escalating political feud with President Donald Trump, his new political ambitions with the “America Party,” and the company’s declining sales figures.

The investors’ demand carries weight, as they have pointed out that under Texas law, they can petition a court to compel a meeting if the board fails to convene one within a 13-month period. This development follows Tesla’s announcement in April that it was delaying its annual proxy statement because a meeting date had not yet been set.

The pressure mounts as Tesla navigates a challenging market, with sales experiencing double-digit drops in several regions and the recent termination of the $7,500 federal EV tax credit under the Trump administration’s new budget.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Based on the latest Benzinga Edge stock rankings, Tesla presents a profile dominated by strong growth but offset by poor value and momentum metrics. The company earns an exceptional Growth score of 90.84, indicating it is a leader in metrics like revenue and earnings expansion.

However, this is sharply contrasted by a low Momentum score of 29.40, suggesting the stock’s recent price trend has been weak. Furthermore, its Value score is a mere 10.75, signaling that the stock is considered expensive relative to its underlying financial fundamentals.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, TSLA shares are trading higher by 2.8% to $304.18 Thursday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $488.54 and a 52-week low of $182.00.

