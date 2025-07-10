Musk's Politics Or Tesla's Future? 74% Say The Choice Is Clear

Benzinga readers think Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk should focus on his companies instead of launching a new political party.

What Happened: Musk is considering launching the America Party, which could provide a third-party option in races for House of Representatives and Senate seats in the 2026 midterms and could even provide a challenge in the 2028 presidential election to the two main parties.

Musk has become increasingly involved in politics in recent years, making large donations to support Donald Trump‘s 2024 presidential campaign and securing a role in the White House’s Department of Government Efficiency earlier this year.

Benzinga recently asked readers if this should be Musk's focus going forward.

"Elon Musk is wading deeper into politics. Should he stay focused on Tesla and SpaceX — or keep speaking out?" Benzinga asked

The results were:

Stay focused on his companies: 74%

Do both – he can multitask: 21%

Keep speaking out: 5%

A large majority of readers polled said Musk should stay focused on his companies. Musk is the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and is also involved with several other companies, including Neuralink and X. With the recent announcement that X CEO Linda Yaccarino is stepping down, Musk’s time commitment to the social media platform may increase.

Why It's Important: Musk is the wealthiest person in the world and has a considerable influence as the most followed person on X. His push into politics could change the future of the current two-party system in America, but also could take time away from other key focuses for the billionaire.

Musk has been instrumental in transforming the electric vehicle, clean energy and space sectors for the better, and without his strong commitment to these ideals and the companies involved, technology could face a setback.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives recently said Tesla's Board needs to "act now" and put rules in place for Musk to manage his time in politics and at Tesla.

“Tesla is heading into one of the most important stages of its growth cycle with the autonomous and robotics future now on the doorstep and cannot have Musk spending more and more time creating a political party which will require countless time, energy, and political capital,” Ives said, adding that this “soap opera must end.”

Ives said Tesla investors want Musk to remain as CEO for at least five more years and to focus on the company's autonomous and robotics future. The analyst called Nvidia and Tesla the best physical AI companies in the world, with autonomous vehicles worth around a $1 trillion potential in Tesla's valuation.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla stock closed at $295.88 on Wednesday versus a 52-week trading range of $182.00 to $488.54. Tesla stock is down 22% year-to-date in 2025 and could fall further if Musk spends more time away from the EV giant.

The study was conducted by Benzinga from July 7, 2025, through July 8, 2025. It included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older. Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from 55 adults.

Photo: Shutterstock