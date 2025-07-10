What's Going On With International Flavors & Fragrances Stock On Thursday?

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. IFF shares edged slightly higher Thursday after the company introduced a new experiential space at its Singapore facility, aimed at transforming the way it collaborates with clients.

The newly launched Immersive Experience Hub is housed inside IFF’s Singapore Innovation Center.

The facility blends sensory simulation and digital technology to replicate real-life environments, streamlining the product development process and boosting market-readiness.

Also Read: Delta Air Lines CEO Confident In Stronger 2025 As Demand Holds Steady

According to Benzinga Pro, IFF stock has lost over 19% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Investment Managers Series Trust III FPA Global Equity ETF FPAG.

Ramon Brentan, vice president and regional general manager for Greater Asia, Scent, emphasized that this addition is a continuation of the firm’s $30 million commitment made in 2022 toward innovation infrastructure in Asia.

“The immersive space transforms how we engage with customers and supports our broader innovation strategy in a region expected to drive 60 percent of global economic growth by 2030,” Brentan stated.

Kelly Lai of the Singapore Economic Development Board lauded IFF’s move, noting that the decision reflects strong faith in Singapore’s capabilities in R&D and the chemicals sector.

The immersive space allows for cross-sensory exploration, incorporating taste, scent, sound, and touch, while leveraging virtual experiences to co-create and accelerate concept validation.

Through the new hub, the company can offer its customers tailored innovation support, backed by consumer research and advanced sensory testing.

With embedded 360-degree video and contextual demos, the company aims to slash product turnaround time and build stronger emotional connections with end consumers.

The facility is housed alongside IFF’s largest dairy and beverage pilot plant in Southeast Asia, creating a cohesive space that spans ideation, prototyping, and small-scale commercialization.

Prakash MG, senior vice president for IFF Taste in Greater Asia, highlighted that Asia’s consumers respond to deeply rooted cultural and emotional triggers, something the immersive space is uniquely positioned to address.

Price Action: IFF shares are trading higher by 0.34% to $76.82 at last check Thursday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock