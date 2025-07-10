Why Pony AI Stock Is Gaining On Thursday

Pony AI Inc. PONY shares advanced in Thursday’s premarket session following a major product development in its autonomous vehicle efforts.

The autonomous driving tech firm said its seventh-generation robotaxi platform has officially entered mass production and has started testing on public roads.

This marks a pivotal leap in the company’s journey to deploy a fleet of 1,000 autonomous vehicles by the end of 2025.

The global robotaxi market, valued at $0.4 billion in 2023, is projected to soar to $45.7 billion by 2030, per a report from Markets And Markets, reflecting surging demand for autonomous mobility.

As the market accelerates, Pony AI is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth by scaling its Gen-7 fleet and expanding its global footprint in autonomous mobility solutions.

The company began production of the new-gen robotaxis in partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group and Beijing Automotive Industry Corporation in June and July, respectively.

The company first introduced this Gen-7 autonomous system during the April Shanghai Auto Show. Following that, it swiftly moved into producing vehicles that incorporate its full-stack self-driving technology. Road testing is now underway in the Chinese cities of Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

This new generation of robotaxis is designed around three standout innovations: it’s the first to fully adopt automotive-grade components, slashes hardware costs by 70% compared to the previous version, and offers a modular design for rapid deployment across multiple car models.

With manufacturing now active, Pony AI is steering toward a commercially scalable rollout. The use of standardized components not only enhances safety and reliability but also sets the stage for wide adoption, supporting both private and public transport models.

Founded in 2016, Pony AI operates across China, East Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The firm focuses on developing autonomous mobility solutions that are compatible with various vehicle types, using its proprietary Virtual Driver system.

This technology integrates software, hardware, and services to enable mass-scale, sustainable deployment of autonomous vehicles.

Price Action: PONY shares are trading higher by 1.65% to $12.34 premarket at last check Thursday.

