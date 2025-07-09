What's Going On With Tilray Brands Stock?

Shares of Tilray Brands Inc TLRY are surging higher Wednesday, extending a recent rally on heavy trading volume. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The cannabis and consumer goods company has captured the attention of traders in recent trading session, potentially fueled by high short interest. Tilray has been trending across social platforms in recent sessions and the stock has now gained approximately 40% over the past week.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, Tilray’s daily trading volume has soared to over 92 million shares, more than triple its 100-day average.

Interest in Tilray began to build last week, catalyzed by several strategic developments in June. Notably, the company gained shareholder approval for a potential reverse stock split and announced a significant expansion of its medical cannabis operations in Italy. These moves appear to have recaptured the attention of the trading community.

A key factor that appears to be driving the rally is the stock’s substantial short interest. With nearly 20% of Tilray’s float held by short sellers, the recent sharp price increase is likely forcing some short covering. This dynamic can create a short squeeze, where forced buying further propels the stock’s price upward.

Despite being down significantly over the past year, Tilray’s recent strategic maneuvers and the renewed interest from active traders on social media have thrust it back into the spotlight, creating significant volatility in recent sessions.

Based on its Benzinga Edge stock rankings, Tilray scores exceptionally high on Value with a rating of 81.85, indicating its shares may be undervalued relative to its peers and underlying fundamentals.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Tilray shares are trading higher by 15.45% to 68 cents Wednesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $2.15 and a 52-week low of 35 cents.

Image: Shutterstock