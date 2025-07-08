Why BTCS Stock Is Skyrocketing Tuesday

Shares of BTCS Inc BTCS are soaring Tuesday afternoon, becoming the top trending stock across social media platforms for the session following the announcement of its plan to raise $100 million throughout 2025 to acquire Ethereum ETH/USD. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The blockchain technology firm detailed a sophisticated “DeFi/TradFi Flywheel” approach for the capital raise. BTCS says this hybrid model uniquely blends at-the-market equity sales and convertible debt, with decentralized finance strategies, including borrowing from the Aave protocol.

The company says this method is engineered to maximize the accumulation of Ethereum while seeking to minimize shareholder dilution.

CEO Charles Allen noted the favorable timing of the initiative, stating, "We believe that Ethereum has significant growth potential and is central to the future digital financial infrastructure."

The company's goal is to become the leading publicly traded company focused on Ethereum infrastructure and one of the largest public holders of ETH.

Trading Volume Goes Parabolic: According to data from Benzinga Pro, late Tuesday, BTCS’ trading volume surged to an immense 114.006 million shares, completely dwarfing its 100-day average volume of only 1.235 million shares.



This increase indicates that trading activity was approximately 90 times higher than usual, reflecting a massive spike in investor interest.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, BTCS shares are trading higher by 91.7% to $5.38 Tuesday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $6.19 and a 52-week low of $0.96.

Read Also: Want To Join The Top 10% Of XRP Holders? Here’s How Much You Need

How To Buy BTCS Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for BTCS – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

In the case of BTCS, which is trading at $5.55 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 18.02 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

Image: Shutterstock